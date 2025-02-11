CAP Partners LLC Invests $200,000 in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

CAP Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 13,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 6,768 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 64,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth about $564,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $268.37 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $183.78 and a 52 week high of $268.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $248.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

