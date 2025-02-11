CAP Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 5,802 Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

CAP Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF stock opened at $102.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.97. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $72.87 and a 12 month high of $103.09.

About Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

