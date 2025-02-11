Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Buys 3,223 Shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Invesco Semiconductors ETF were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSI. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF during the third quarter valued at about $233,000. Golden State Equity Partners raised its stake in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 21.4% in the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000.

NYSEARCA PSI opened at $59.57 on Tuesday. Invesco Semiconductors ETF has a 12 month low of $46.60 and a 12 month high of $67.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.99 and its 200 day moving average is $57.23. The stock has a market cap of $844.11 million, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.77.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

