Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,503 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 55.5% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 580.5% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.32. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.91 and a 52 week high of $110.64.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.