Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Invests $249,000 in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth $920,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 36.6% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Marmo Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 77.7% in the third quarter. Marmo Financial Group LLC now owns 186,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,061,000 after acquiring an additional 81,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000.

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $54.70 on Tuesday. First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $53.90 and a 52-week high of $65.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.79.

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.7608 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NFTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NIFTY 50 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of the 50 largest and most liquid Indian equity securities. NFTY was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

