Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC decreased its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,439 shares during the period. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF makes up 0.8% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ICSH. Constellation Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,968,000. Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 1,152,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,503,000 after purchasing an additional 305,634 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the third quarter worth about $10,953,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,201,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,713,000 after purchasing an additional 211,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 22,626.3% during the third quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 179,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,133,000 after buying an additional 179,200 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF stock opened at $50.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.57. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 1 year low of $49.98 and a 1 year high of $50.54.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1981 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

