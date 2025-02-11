Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Purchases 1,147 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 105.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21,353.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 11,365,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,779,000 after purchasing an additional 11,312,895 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,808,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,493,000 after purchasing an additional 314,952 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,868,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,870,000 after buying an additional 82,030 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,698,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,612,000 after buying an additional 178,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,295,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,725,000 after purchasing an additional 123,584 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $203.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $199.54 and its 200 day moving average is $196.99. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $172.54 and a 1-year high of $205.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

