Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Acquires 535 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 0.3% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Union Savings Bank raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

IEFA opened at $74.45 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.20 and a 200-day moving average of $73.88. The stock has a market cap of $116.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

