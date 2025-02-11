Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Has $5.82 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 1.9% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Eastern Bank raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Shares of JPST opened at $50.45 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.48 and its 200 day moving average is $50.52. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.20 and a 12-month high of $50.75.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

