Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 40.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 74,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,279,000 after buying an additional 9,199 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 119.7% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 168,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $45.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.30. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.91 and a twelve month high of $49.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.