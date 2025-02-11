Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 40.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 74,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,279,000 after buying an additional 9,199 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 119.7% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 168,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the period.
Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.0 %
Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $45.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.30. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.91 and a twelve month high of $49.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.
About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF
The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.
