Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Pension Service increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 15.2% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 6,789,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,532,000 after acquiring an additional 897,195 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,641,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,183,000 after purchasing an additional 162,066 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,284,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,983,000 after purchasing an additional 575,892 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 730.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,954,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,375,000 after buying an additional 5,237,500 shares during the period. Finally, Canoe Financial LP bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth $160,529,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently issued reports on WFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.39.
Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance
Shares of WFC opened at $79.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.51. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $47.59 and a 1-year high of $81.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.18.
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.58 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.
Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.74%.
Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.
