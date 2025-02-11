Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Pension Service increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 15.2% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 6,789,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,532,000 after acquiring an additional 897,195 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,641,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,183,000 after purchasing an additional 162,066 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,284,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,983,000 after purchasing an additional 575,892 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 730.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,954,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,375,000 after buying an additional 5,237,500 shares during the period. Finally, Canoe Financial LP bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth $160,529,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.39.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of WFC opened at $79.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.51. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $47.59 and a 1-year high of $81.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.58 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.74%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.