Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.950-3.050 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.5 billion-$23.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.0 billion.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of CARR stock opened at $66.35 on Tuesday. Carrier Global has a fifty-two week low of $53.13 and a fifty-two week high of $83.32. The firm has a market cap of $59.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Carrier Global announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

CARR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group raised Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.93.

View Our Latest Report on Carrier Global

About Carrier Global

(Get Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.