Catawba River Capital Sells 260 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Catawba River Capital lowered its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Waste Connections accounts for 5.0% of Catawba River Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Catawba River Capital’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $8,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WCN. Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 75.1% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 8,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter worth about $552,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the third quarter valued at about $2,503,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Waste Connections by 34.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 303,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,190,000 after buying an additional 77,466 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 65.6% during the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $189.66 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.07 and a 1 year high of $194.83. The firm has a market cap of $48.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $196.00 to $192.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Waste Connections from $198.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Waste Connections from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Waste Connections from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.06.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

