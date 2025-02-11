Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS) Senior Officer Sells C$335,851.06 in Stock

Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) Senior Officer Todd Christopher Cooper sold 1,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$189.53, for a total transaction of C$335,851.06.

Celestica Stock Up 0.6 %

CLS stock opened at C$186.33 on Tuesday. Celestica Inc. has a 52 week low of C$48.67 and a 52 week high of C$206.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$149.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$105.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.78. The company has a market cap of C$22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 44.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.23.

Get Celestica alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on CLS shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Celestica from C$72.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Celestica from C$93.00 to C$137.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Celestica to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Celestica to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$96.75.

Celestica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.