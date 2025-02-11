Central Plains Bancshares (NASDAQ:CPBI) Issues Earnings Results

Central Plains Bancshares (NASDAQ:CPBI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Central Plains Bancshares had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 14.22%.
Central Plains Bancshares Price Performance
CPBI stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.75. 1,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,851. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.45. Central Plains Bancshares has a 12 month low of $9.96 and a 12 month high of $15.50.
Central Plains Bancshares Company Profile
