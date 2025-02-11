CGX Energy (CVE:OYL) Trading Down 22.6% – What’s Next?

Shares of CGX Energy Inc. (CVE:OYL – Get Free Report) traded down 22.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 352,406 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 761% from the average session volume of 40,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

CGX Energy Trading Down 25.8 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.15 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$38.93 million, a PE ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.75, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.25.

About CGX Energy

CGX Energy Inc, an oil and gas exploration company, explores for and evaluates petroleum and natural gas properties in Guyana, South America. It holds interests in a petroleum prospecting licenses and related petroleum agreements on Corentyne block in the Guyana Basin, offshore Guyana. The company also constructs and develops the Berbice Deep Water Port project in Guyana.

