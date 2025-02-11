CGX Energy (CVE:OYL) Trading Down 25.8% – What’s Next?

CGX Energy Inc. (CVE:OYL – Get Free Report) fell 25.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.12. 475,010 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 928% from the average session volume of 46,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

CGX Energy Stock Down 32.3 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.55 million, a PE ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.33.

About CGX Energy

CGX Energy Inc, an oil and gas exploration company, explores for and evaluates petroleum and natural gas properties in Guyana, South America. It holds interests in a petroleum prospecting licenses and related petroleum agreements on Corentyne block in the Guyana Basin, offshore Guyana. The company also constructs and develops the Berbice Deep Water Port project in Guyana.

