Choreo LLC Has $981,000 Stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Choreo LLC increased its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of EQT by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,719 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its position in EQT by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 60,948 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in EQT by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 37,323 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in EQT by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 19,477 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EQT by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on EQT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EQT to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $41.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on EQT from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on EQT from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on EQT from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.94.

Insider Transactions at EQT

In other EQT news, Director Thomas F. Karam sold 30,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total value of $1,351,803.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,038,086.64. This represents a 13.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EQT Stock Performance

Shares of EQT stock opened at $51.11 on Monday. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $54.85. The company has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.84, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. EQT’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

