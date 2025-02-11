Cidel Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Welltower by 10.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,685,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,392,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,330 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 38.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,428,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,847,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977,845 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 638.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,920,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,022,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982,711 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Welltower by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,066,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $776,657,000 after buying an additional 46,332 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Welltower by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,106,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,533,000 after buying an additional 192,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WELL opened at $142.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $85.40 and a one year high of $143.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.83 billion, a PE ratio of 93.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.23.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Welltower from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Welltower from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $190.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.96.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

