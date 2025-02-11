Cidel Asset Management Inc. Has $228,000 Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,774,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $889,978,000 after acquiring an additional 732,651 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,679,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,837,000 after purchasing an additional 399,827 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,476,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,713,000 after purchasing an additional 409,292 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,224,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,278,000 after buying an additional 75,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,737,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,450,000 after buying an additional 158,067 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.75.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 0.6 %

FITB stock opened at $44.04 on Monday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.29 and a fifty-two week high of $49.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.45.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.13%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

