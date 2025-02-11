Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $967,000 Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 25,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.5% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 7,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.40, for a total transaction of $746,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,931 shares in the company, valued at $11,685,016.40. This represents a 6.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 7,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.08, for a total transaction of $954,485.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,755 shares of company stock valued at $4,361,430 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRVL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. William Blair upgraded Marvell Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.60.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 2.0 %

Marvell Technology stock opened at $112.80 on Tuesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.19 and a fifty-two week high of $127.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.12%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

