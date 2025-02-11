Cigna Investments Inc. New Raises Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 501.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,326,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $700,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607,802 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 15,301.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,850,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838,278 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $132,980,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,915,000. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,955,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,999,000 after purchasing an additional 288,772 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

DLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.70.

In related news, CFO Matt Mercier sold 2,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total transaction of $471,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $166.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.61, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.45. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.42 and a 12 month high of $198.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

