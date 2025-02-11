Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 1,422 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,422 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for 0.5% of Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 152.7% during the 4th quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1,306.5% in the 4th quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

BAC opened at $46.65 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.93. The company has a market capitalization of $357.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $32.35 and a 1 year high of $48.08.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $25.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

BAC has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.58.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

