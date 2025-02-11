Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 45 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,539 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 66,909.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,378,390 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $713,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,333 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 8.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,690,163 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,017,373,000 after purchasing an additional 787,356 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,168,584 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $519,646,000 after purchasing an additional 347,536 shares during the period. Seilern Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,744,000. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,703,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $451.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $453.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $499.09. The company has a market cap of $196.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $403.75 and a 12-month high of $626.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADBE. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $640.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $616.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $573.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other news, Director Amy Banse sold 606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $333,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,110,950. This represents a 1.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total value of $145,567.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,203.55. This trade represents a 11.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,681 shares of company stock worth $2,525,126. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

