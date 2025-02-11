Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 70 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,487 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 592.9% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.71.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $183.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.17. The company has a market cap of $149.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.53. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.96 and a 52-week high of $255.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 39.26%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.58%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

