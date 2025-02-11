Clarus Group Inc. Buys 40 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Clarus Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $268.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.21. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $183.78 and a 52 week high of $268.66.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

