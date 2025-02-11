Cloudfield (LON:CHL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cloudfield (LON:CHL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (3) (($0.04)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Cloudfield Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2.25. Cloudfield has a 52-week low of GBX 1.56 ($0.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 8.90 ($0.11). The stock has a market cap of £118,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.02.
Cloudfield Company Profile
