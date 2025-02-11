Cloudfield (LON:CHL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cloudfield (LON:CHL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (3) (($0.04)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Cloudfield Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2.25. Cloudfield has a 52-week low of GBX 1.56 ($0.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 8.90 ($0.11). The stock has a market cap of £118,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.02.

Cloudfield Company Profile

Cloudified Holdings is an AIM quoted shell company. The Company’s business purpose is to seek the acquisition of, or a merger with, an existing company. Cloudified became a cash shell under AIM Rule 15 following the disposal of its cyber security operations and subsidiaries which traded as Falanx Cyber Defence Limited.

