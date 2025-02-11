CMC Metals (CVE:CMB) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 57099 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.12 price objective on shares of CMC Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th.
View Our Latest Research Report on CMC Metals
CMC Metals Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at CMC Metals
In other CMC Metals news, Director Kevin John Brewer acquired 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.03 per share, with a total value of C$62,500.00. Insiders have purchased 2,565,000 shares of company stock valued at $63,800 over the last 90 days. 5.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About CMC Metals
CMC Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, zinc, lead, gold, copper, antimony, bismuth, and tungsten deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Silver Hart property that includes 116 claims covering an area of 2,017 hectares located in south-central Yukon.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CMC Metals
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- META Stock: Insider Selling Ramps Up—What It Means for Investors
- What is a Dividend King?
- 3 Chip Stocks Still Trading 50% Below Their 52-Week Highs
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- U.S. Steel: Will Trump-Backed Nippon Investment Drive Upside?
Receive News & Ratings for CMC Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.