CMC Metals (CVE:CMB) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 57099 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.12 price objective on shares of CMC Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th.

CMC Metals Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at CMC Metals

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.02. The company has a market cap of C$3.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.84, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

In other CMC Metals news, Director Kevin John Brewer acquired 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.03 per share, with a total value of C$62,500.00. Insiders have purchased 2,565,000 shares of company stock valued at $63,800 over the last 90 days. 5.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CMC Metals

CMC Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, zinc, lead, gold, copper, antimony, bismuth, and tungsten deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Silver Hart property that includes 116 claims covering an area of 2,017 hectares located in south-central Yukon.

Featured Stories

