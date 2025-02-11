CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This is a positive change from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.
CNA Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years. CNA Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 29.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CNA Financial to earn $4.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.7%.
CNA Financial Price Performance
CNA traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.97. 590,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,096. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.66. CNA Financial has a 1-year low of $42.33 and a 1-year high of $52.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of CNA Financial from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CNA Financial
CNA Financial Company Profile
CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CNA Financial
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- META Stock: Insider Selling Ramps Up—What It Means for Investors
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- 3 Chip Stocks Still Trading 50% Below Their 52-Week Highs
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- U.S. Steel: Will Trump-Backed Nippon Investment Drive Upside?
Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.