CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This is a positive change from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

CNA Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years. CNA Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 29.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CNA Financial to earn $4.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.7%.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

CNA Financial Price Performance

CNA traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.97. 590,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,096. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.66. CNA Financial has a 1-year low of $42.33 and a 1-year high of $52.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNA Financial ( NYSE:CNA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.14. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 9.26%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CNA Financial will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of CNA Financial from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CNA Financial

CNA Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.