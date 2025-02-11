Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04, Zacks reports. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 44.01%. Coca-Cola updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.940-2.970 EPS.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of KO stock opened at $64.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.32. Coca-Cola has a 1 year low of $57.93 and a 1 year high of $73.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.19.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

