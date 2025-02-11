Collier Financial Buys New Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV)

Collier Financial bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 11,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 4,655 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BSMV opened at $21.02 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.69 and a 52 week high of $21.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.11.
Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2031. BSMV was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.
