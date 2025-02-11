Collier Financial Makes New $213,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Collier Financial acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 9,244,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,877,000 after buying an additional 4,548,662 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,041,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,154,000 after acquiring an additional 677,344 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,692,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,098,000 after acquiring an additional 668,963 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 932.5% during the third quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 524,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,430,000 after purchasing an additional 473,826 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $9,799,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $28.99 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.62 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.13.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.