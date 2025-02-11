Collier Financial Makes New Investment in Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN)

Collier Financial bought a new stake in Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco India ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco India ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco India ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Arizona PSPRS Trust acquired a new position in shares of Invesco India ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $458,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco India ETF by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PIN opened at $24.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $213.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.42. Invesco India ETF has a 52 week low of $24.40 and a 52 week high of $31.17.

PowerShares India Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Indus India Index (Index). The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing substantially all of its assets in a wholly-owned subsidiary located in the Republic of Mauritius (the Subsidiary), which in turn invests at least 90% of its total assets in securities of Indian companies that consists of the Index, as well as American depositary receipts(ADR) and global depositary receipts (GDR) based on the securities in the Index.

