Collier Financial Purchases New Shares in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Collier Financial acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,000. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Collier Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SGOV. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 152.0% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 23.2% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

SGOV stock opened at $100.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.49. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.15 and a 12-month high of $100.75.

