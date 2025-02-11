Collier Financial Purchases Shares of 116 The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Collier Financial purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 116 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 2,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

The Cigna Group Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE CI opened at $292.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.50. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $262.03 and a 12 month high of $370.83. The company has a market capitalization of $81.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.54.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The health services provider reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.84 by ($1.20). The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 1.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 29.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 45.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CI. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $420.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $403.00 to $379.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $348.00 price objective (down previously from $394.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $341.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $398.00 to $394.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CI

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.