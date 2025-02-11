Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Decreases Stock Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas reduced its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Toyota Motor by 7.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 311,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,632,000 after buying an additional 21,092 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Toyota Motor by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,762,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,571,000 after buying an additional 160,720 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor in the third quarter worth $841,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter worth $1,167,000. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Toyota Motor by 62.4% in the third quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,899,000 after buying an additional 10,545 shares during the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on TM shares. CLSA downgraded Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Macquarie upgraded Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Toyota Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TM opened at $184.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $249.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.63. Toyota Motor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $159.04 and a fifty-two week high of $255.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $184.45 and a 200-day moving average of $179.95.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $9.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.36 by $5.62. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 10.86%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

Featured Stories

