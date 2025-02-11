Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Has $2.07 Million Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 67,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,739 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 143.4% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 245,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,620,000 after acquiring an additional 144,646 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 221.5% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth $435,000. Finally, Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 40,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on KHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.36.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $28.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.47. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $28.31 and a 52 week high of $38.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

