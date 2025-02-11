Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Lowers Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas cut its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Axecap Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Axecap Investments LLC now owns 9,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 24,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at $3,000,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $106.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a PE ratio of 294.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.86. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $66.20 and a 1 year high of $130.24.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.99, for a total transaction of $1,793,377.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Mithu Bhargava sold 8,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.49, for a total transaction of $863,400.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,012.46. This represents a 38.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,391 shares of company stock worth $16,805,912. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $131.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Iron Mountain to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.17.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

