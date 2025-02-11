Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Purchases 15,527 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 37.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,171 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,527 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 143.6% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 1,352 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $492,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 879,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,049,685.68. This represents a 2.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,493,100. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.14.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.1 %

KMI opened at $27.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $16.47 and a one year high of $31.48.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.09%. Analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.29%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

