Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Raises Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics makes up about 1.3% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in General Dynamics were worth $5,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 70,144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,198,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 6,018 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $702,000. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

In other General Dynamics news, Director Laura J. Schumacher sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.68, for a total transaction of $459,201.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,857,224. The trade was a 13.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher J. Brady sold 5,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.91, for a total transaction of $1,556,241.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,701,349.36. This represents a 21.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD opened at $256.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $264.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.57. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $247.01 and a 52 week high of $316.90. The company has a market capitalization of $70.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.37.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by ($0.14). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 17.10%. Research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 4th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 41.64%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $307.00 to $284.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $303.00 to $295.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $245.00 to $241.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.59.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

