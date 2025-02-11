Compound Global Advisors LLC Invests $479,000 in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Compound Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 961 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000. S&P Global accounts for about 1.9% of Compound Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the third quarter worth $29,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 62 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $605.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $620.00 to $617.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on S&P Global from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $584.54.
S&P Global Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $514.26 on Tuesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $407.69 and a 1-year high of $533.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $505.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $505.78. The company has a market cap of $159.58 billion, a PE ratio of 45.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20.
S&P Global Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.13%.
S&P Global Company Profile
S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than S&P Global
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Merck: 4 No-Brainer Reasons to Buy This Dip
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Ackman Announces Major Stake in Uber: Should You Follow His Lead?
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Wells Fargo Upgraded These 3 Stocks—Here’s Why They Stand Out
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.