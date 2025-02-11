Compound Global Advisors LLC Invests $479,000 in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Compound Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 961 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000. S&P Global accounts for about 1.9% of Compound Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the third quarter worth $29,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 62 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $605.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $620.00 to $617.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on S&P Global from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $584.54.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $514.26 on Tuesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $407.69 and a 1-year high of $533.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $505.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $505.78. The company has a market cap of $159.58 billion, a PE ratio of 45.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.