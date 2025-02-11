Compound Global Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Compound Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth about $153,829,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Pinterest during the third quarter valued at $123,006,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Pinterest by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 8,812,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,248,000 after buying an additional 2,996,750 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 122.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,807,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Pinterest by 582.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,266,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,653 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PINS. Raymond James upped their price target on Pinterest from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Pinterest from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.86.

Insider Activity at Pinterest

In other Pinterest news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total value of $34,189.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,295.28. The trade was a 3.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,862 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $365,586.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,610,105.22. The trade was a 4.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,157 shares of company stock worth $589,131 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Price Performance

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $39.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.45. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $45.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.06.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.30). Pinterest had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 9.20%. Analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

