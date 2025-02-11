Compound Global Advisors LLC Takes $334,000 Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Compound Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,616,000. Simplify Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 3,894 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in IQVIA by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,405,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $277,908,000 after buying an additional 452,029 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in IQVIA by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,179 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 46.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,845,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $437,378,000 after acquiring an additional 583,396 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Insider Transactions at IQVIA

In other IQVIA news, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 1,275 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $200.58 per share, with a total value of $255,739.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,275 shares in the company, valued at $255,739.50. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IQVIA Stock Performance

IQV stock opened at $206.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $200.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.27. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.62 and a fifty-two week high of $261.73.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 28.81%. Analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America cut their price target on IQVIA from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $279.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IQVIA

IQVIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.