Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA Takes $178,000 Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Chevron from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 164,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total transaction of $26,357,398.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,356.40. This trade represents a 97.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $152.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $274.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $135.37 and a one year high of $167.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.21 and its 200 day moving average is $150.85.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.08%.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.