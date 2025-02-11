Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.350-0.350 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Confluent also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.060-0.070 EPS.

Confluent Stock Performance

Shares of CFLT traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.10. 10,110,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,235,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.52 and its 200 day moving average is $25.25. Confluent has a 1-year low of $17.79 and a 1-year high of $35.07. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.28). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 34.05% and a negative net margin of 38.35%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Confluent will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Confluent from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Confluent from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Confluent from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Confluent from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down from $33.00) on shares of Confluent in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Confluent presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.30.

Insider Activity at Confluent

In other Confluent news, CAO Kong Phan sold 2,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $59,170.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 190,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,382,896.40. The trade was a 1.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lara Caimi sold 34,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $1,080,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,251.20. This represents a 82.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,825,395 shares of company stock worth $85,343,808. 13.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

Further Reading

