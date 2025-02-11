Core Alternative Capital Has $3.40 Million Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,517 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDT. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 145.7% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. Stern & Co. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 9,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total value of $792,038.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,273,330.28. This trade represents a 19.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MDT

Medtronic Trading Up 0.9 %

Medtronic stock opened at $90.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.85 and a 200-day moving average of $86.48. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $75.96 and a one year high of $93.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $116.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.84.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.63%.

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.