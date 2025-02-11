Core Alternative Capital Sells 623 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Core Alternative Capital lessened its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 1.5% of Core Alternative Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT opened at $447.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $484.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $535.98. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $413.92 and a 1-year high of $618.95. The company has a market cap of $105.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.48.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. On average, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 59.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $611.00 to $523.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $565.00 to $515.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $519.00 to $626.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.