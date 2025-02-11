CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.370-1.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CoreCivic Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of CXW opened at $18.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.25. CoreCivic has a 52 week low of $10.74 and a 52 week high of $24.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 1.00.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. CoreCivic had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 6.55%. On average, analysts forecast that CoreCivic will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CXW. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of CoreCivic from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush raised CoreCivic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

In other CoreCivic news, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 26,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $576,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,825,288.40. This trade represents a 16.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Emkes sold 16,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $363,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 149,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,388,292.80. This represents a 9.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America’s recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

