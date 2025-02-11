Cornerstone Planning Group LLC Sells 1,382 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 56.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM opened at $132.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.37. The firm has a market cap of $59.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $111.31 and a 1 year high of $135.07.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.