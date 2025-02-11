Critical Review: ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) and Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL)

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) and Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares ProQR Therapeutics and Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProQR Therapeutics -134.31% -71.58% -19.70% Avadel Pharmaceuticals -52.53% -93.34% -44.77%

Risk and Volatility

ProQR Therapeutics has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProQR Therapeutics 0 0 5 1 3.17 Avadel Pharmaceuticals 0 0 8 0 3.00

ProQR Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $8.83, indicating a potential upside of 303.35%. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $19.88, indicating a potential upside of 120.83%. Given ProQR Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe ProQR Therapeutics is more favorable than Avadel Pharmaceuticals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.7% of ProQR Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.2% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of ProQR Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ProQR Therapeutics and Avadel Pharmaceuticals”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProQR Therapeutics $17.88 million 10.00 -$30.43 million ($0.32) -6.84 Avadel Pharmaceuticals $27.96 million 31.02 -$160.28 million ($0.79) -11.39

ProQR Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Avadel Pharmaceuticals. Avadel Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ProQR Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ProQR Therapeutics beats Avadel Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1). It also develops various other early-stage research programs, including AX-1005 for undisclosed targets in CVDs; AX-2402, which focuses on Rett syndrome; AX-2911 for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); AX-0601 for obesity and Type 2 diabetes; and AX-9115 for rare metabolic condition, as well as various other targets. In addition, the company develops Axiomer RNA base-editing platform technology. It has a license agreement with Radboud University Medical Center; Inserm Transfert SA; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Vico Therapeutics B.V.; University of Rochester; and Leiden University Medical Center, as well as license and research collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company for the discovery, development, and commercialization of potential new medicines for genetic disorders in the liver and nervous system. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

